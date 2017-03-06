Manitoba MP Niki Ashton to throw name into race to lead federal New Democrats
Manitoba MP Niki Ashton is to announce her entry into the NDP leadership race this morning, bringing the number of candidates to four. Three other MPs are also seeking to lead the NDP: B.C.'s Peter Julian, Ontario's Charlie Angus and Quebec's Guy Caron.
