Manitoba MLA wants to start Silver Alert system for elderly, vulnerable
A member of the Manitoba legislature plans to table a private member's bill to create a Silver Alert system in the province to aid in locating vulnerable people. Brandon East MLA Len Isleifson put forward a notice of motion indicating he will call for a change to the Missing Persons Act.
