Man charged in connection with Sackvi...

Man charged in connection with Sackville armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sackville Tribune-Post

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Sackville gas station earlier this month. On Sunday, March 12, 2017, a suspect entered the Tantramar Ultramar gas bar and convenience store on Cattail Ridge at approximately 8:40 p.m. and demanded the money from the cash register.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sackville Tribune-Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa... 22 hr Gordon Sinclair 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... Thu salute a captain 3
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Thu Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Thu keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Mar 21 Prez of the Rez S... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC