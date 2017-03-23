Man charged in connection with Sackville armed robbery
A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Sackville gas station earlier this month. On Sunday, March 12, 2017, a suspect entered the Tantramar Ultramar gas bar and convenience store on Cattail Ridge at approximately 8:40 p.m. and demanded the money from the cash register.
