Man, and his dog, walking through Newfoundland talking children's mental health
One day this week, for instance, he walked some 30 kilometres through driving winter winds on the southwest coast of Newfoundland. His feet were blistered, as his feet have nearly walked across the country, wrapped in toilet paper and duct tape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|2 hr
|Ben
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|11 hr
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Tue
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
|Emergency services respond to empty kayak found...
|Tue
|did same happen here
|1
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Tue
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Mar 26
|developers rule here
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC