'Make the story right': CBC explanation for mini-series slight not enough for Annapolis Royal mayor

The company that produced a 10-part Canadian history mini-series that left out Samuel de Champlain's Habitation at Port-Royal made an editorial decision based on the Nova Scotia settlement's perceived lack of permanence, says a CBC spokesperson. The first episode aired March 26 and described Quebec as the first permanent European settlement in Canada, a claim that irked Annapolis Royal Mayor Bill MacDonald.

Chicago, IL

