Majestic display: massive Newfoundland blue whale makes its Toronto debut
A woman takes a photo of a blue whale skeleton on display at the unveiling of "Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story" at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn A Fossil wrist watch that Mark Engstrom wore as he helped preserve the bones of Blue, a 24-metre female whose skeleton goes on display Saturday at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, will give you an idea.
