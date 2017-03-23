Liberals open to letting more private...

Liberals open to letting more private dollars pay for public services: Morneau

New federal government spending programs are being put to a new litmus test, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Thursday - whether or not they offer the potential for luring private-sector investment. Squeezed by deeper deficits, the Liberals only have so much fiscal wiggle room, which had Morneau putting spending proposals for his latest budget to a two-pronged test: Does it grow the economy, and might someone else want to help pay for it.

Chicago, IL

