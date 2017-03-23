Liberals open to letting more private dollars pay for public services: Morneau
New federal government spending programs are being put to a new litmus test, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Thursday - whether or not they offer the potential for luring private-sector investment. Squeezed by deeper deficits, the Liberals only have so much fiscal wiggle room, which had Morneau putting spending proposals for his latest budget to a two-pronged test: Does it grow the economy, and might someone else want to help pay for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|15 hr
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|Thu
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Thu
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Thu
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Tue
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Mar 21
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC