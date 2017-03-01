Legendary Canadian dragster has new home at Reynolds-Alberta Museum
A dragster that put Canada on the map on the international race circuit during the 1970s has joined the fleet of historic vehicles at Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Edmonton. The 1975 Top Fuel Dragster known as "Wheeler Dealer" was donated to the Alberta government by the owner of the vehicle, Dr. Brian Friesen.
