Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman among Natio...

Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman among National Arts Centre 2017-18 headliners

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Concerts by world-renowned musicians Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman and Branford Marsalis will be part of a fresh slate of offerings headlining the National Arts Centre's 2017-18 calendar. The Ottawa-based performing arts centre has unveiled its new lineups for dance, theatre and music acts slated for the coming year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Clement hangs up on CBC Daybreak after exc... 6 hr Tony from Peel Br... 1
News McParland: If the Liberals won't make adequate ... 6 hr protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... 6 hr protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... 6 hr protect Canada 1
News Duelling rallies and a maple festival make for ... 6 hr Concerned Citizen 1
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 16 hr Dont You Forget 1
News Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017 Fri where Joan these ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC