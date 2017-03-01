Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman among National Arts Centre 2017-18 headliners
Concerts by world-renowned musicians Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman and Branford Marsalis will be part of a fresh slate of offerings headlining the National Arts Centre's 2017-18 calendar. The Ottawa-based performing arts centre has unveiled its new lineups for dance, theatre and music acts slated for the coming year.
