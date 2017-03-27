Justin Trudeau continues post-budget tour in Ontario to highlight Canada's auto sector
Justin Trudeau 's post-budget tour continues today through Ontario's industrial heartland, where the prime minister will spell out what his federal Liberal government is doing to help foster innovation in Canada's auto sector. Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne for a morning announcement at a Ford engine plant in Windsor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|farmer Joe
|45
|Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton
|10 hr
|motherisk too
|1
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|13 hr
|Peel
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Wed
|Ben
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Wed
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Mar 28
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
|Emergency services respond to empty kayak found...
|Mar 28
|did same happen here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC