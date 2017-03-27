Justin Trudeau continues post-budget ...

Justin Trudeau continues post-budget tour in Ontario to highlight Canada's auto sector

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Justin Trudeau 's post-budget tour continues today through Ontario's industrial heartland, where the prime minister will spell out what his federal Liberal government is doing to help foster innovation in Canada's auto sector. Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne for a morning announcement at a Ford engine plant in Windsor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 6 hr farmer Joe 45
News Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton 10 hr motherisk too 1
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... 13 hr Peel 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Wed Ben 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... Wed good station there 1
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... Mar 28 The Liberty Belle... 1
News Emergency services respond to empty kayak found... Mar 28 did same happen here 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC