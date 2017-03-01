Justice minister seeks input from pre...

Justice minister seeks input from premiers on genetic discrimination bill

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould wants to know whether Canada's premiers think barring insurance providers from asking clients to disclose the results of genetic testing would stray too far into provincial jurisdiction. In a letter to Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, current chair of the group known as the Council of the Federation, Wilson-Raybould says a number of provinces have a constitutional problem with parts of Bill S-201, which would add genetic characteristics as prohibited grounds of discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act.

