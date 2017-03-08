Judicial council says 'knees together' judge Robin Camp should be removed
A judge who asked a sexual assault complainant in a trial why she couldn't keep her knees together quit Thursday after a scathing rebuke from the body that oversees the Canadian judiciary. In a statement distributed by his lawyer, Justice Robin Camp said he would step down as a member of the Federal Court effective Friday.
