Home buyers, tenants from Lower Mainland moving to outlying areas to live
David Repa, who moved from Vancouver last year, sits for a photograph at his home in Powell River, B.C., on Thursday March 16, 2017. Repa recalls the shock he felt sitting down at a bank after selling his Vancouver business in 2013 and realizing for the first time how much of "a joke" his prospects were of owning a home in the city.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The new underground railroad
|20 hr
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Sun
|developers rule here
|48
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Sat
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|Mar 24
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|Mar 23
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
