Hockey player, father charged after referee allegedly assaulted during game:RCMP

A teenaged hockey player and his father are facing charges following an alleged assault on a referee during a game in Prince Edward Island. The RCMP say the official received minor injuries in the incident, which allegedly occurred during a Midget double-A finals minor hockey game on Sunday at the rink in Pownal, southeast of Charlottetown.

Chicago, IL

