Government Senate leader urges disgra...

Government Senate leader urges disgraced senator Don Meredith to step down

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Colleagues of all political stripes pilloried Don Meredith and urged the controversial senator to give up his Senate seat Friday following an explosive ethics investigation of his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Sen. Peter Harder, the Liberal government's point man in the Senate, denounced Meredith's conduct as disturbing, unacceptable and an affront to Canadian standards of decency as he urged him to step down for the sake of his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 2 hr chugs are still pos 16
News Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06) 3 hr Blues McGoos 3
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 3 hr Paranoid Conserva... 5
News Canadian mayors concerned about potential cuts ... 5 hr plant some trees eh 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... 7 hr Frostbite warning... 1
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque Fri Muslims are scum 7
News GTA growth plans aim to rein in sprawl (Jan '11) Fri Really 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC