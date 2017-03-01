Gas sniffing and lead poisoning may b...

Gas sniffing and lead poisoning may be causing indigenous suicides...

A cemetery at Attawapiskat First Nation, which declared a state of emergency over suicide attempts last year. Toronto-based researchers say the inherited, genetic effects of lead poisoning from gas sniffing may be a factor in the indigenous suicide epidemic.

