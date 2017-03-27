From the studio to Lilith Fair: Sarah...

From the studio to Lilith Fair: Sarah McLachlan's 'Surfacing' turns 20

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Sarah McLachlan will never forget how sick she was of hearing the hit songs off her 1997 smash album "Surfacing" - and that was before it was even released. The Halifax-born singer's record - which was loaded with hits including "Building a Mystery," "Sweet Surrender," "Adia" and "Angel" - was at the centre of a cultural movement, released as her touring Lilith Fair music festival found its footing 20 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 7 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Sun Sunny Days in Canada 8
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) Sun developers rule here 48
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
News Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa... Mar 24 Gordon Sinclair 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... Mar 23 salute a captain 3
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC