From the studio to Lilith Fair: Sarah McLachlan's 'Surfacing' turns 20
Sarah McLachlan will never forget how sick she was of hearing the hit songs off her 1997 smash album "Surfacing" - and that was before it was even released. The Halifax-born singer's record - which was loaded with hits including "Building a Mystery," "Sweet Surrender," "Adia" and "Angel" - was at the centre of a cultural movement, released as her touring Lilith Fair music festival found its footing 20 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|7 hr
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Sun
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Sun
|developers rule here
|48
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Mar 25
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|Mar 24
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|Mar 23
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC