Five stories in the news today, March 8
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who proudly calls himself a feminist, is marking International Women's Day with much fanfare. Trudeau will begin the day by joining International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in an announcement related to the rights of women.
