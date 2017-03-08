Five stories in the news today, March 8

Five stories in the news today, March 8

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who proudly calls himself a feminist, is marking International Women's Day with much fanfare. Trudeau will begin the day by joining International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in an announcement related to the rights of women.

