Five stories in the news today, March 6

Some immigration lawyers say asylum seekers have been braving the cold to illegally cross the American border because they feel Canada is a better bet to gain refugee status. Winnipeg immigration lawyer Bashir Khan says there's a lack of access to justice for those trying to obtain refugee status in the U.S. He says claimants in Canada get a legal aid assigned lawyer and aren't put in detention, which makes it easier for them to prepare their case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.