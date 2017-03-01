Feds settle case of 'grossly unfair' ...

Feds settle case of 'grossly unfair' leak about Montreal man, RCMP probe ongoing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The federal government has quietly settled the lawsuit of a Montreal man who complained he was smeared by inflammatory and false accusations about extremist activities. Abdelrazik, 55, reached a "satisfactory settlement" with the government over a 2011 disclosure intended to discredit him, said Paul Champ, his lawyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017 7 hr where Joan these ... 1
News Work to begin on new Upper Canada subdivision (Jan '13) 7 hr sex-abuse-claims 11
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 10 hr Zap 44
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 11 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 17 hr spytheweb 5
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Thu Sam 2
News Street Smarts: a piece of Milton's rich history... Thu what about Council 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC