Feds postpone initial Access to Infor...

Feds postpone initial Access to Information reforms, cite need to 'get it right'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The Liberal government is delaying promised Access to Information reforms that would bring ministerial offices under the openness law, saying it needs more time to get right what it describes as a complex initiative. The government had pledged an initial wave of legislative changes by the end of winter - what Treasury Board President Scott Brison called "early wins" on overhauling the creaky law intended to give Canadians access to federal files.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... 6 hr Jason Kenney Lives 3
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... 7 hr Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) 7 hr Prez of the Rez S... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... 22 hr I am the dumb far... 4
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mon Pierre Berton was... 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon infinityliving 15
News Fire shuts down Clinton intersection Mon was a Radar Town 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC