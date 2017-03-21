Feds postpone initial Access to Information reforms, cite need to 'get it right'
The Liberal government is delaying promised Access to Information reforms that would bring ministerial offices under the openness law, saying it needs more time to get right what it describes as a complex initiative. The government had pledged an initial wave of legislative changes by the end of winter - what Treasury Board President Scott Brison called "early wins" on overhauling the creaky law intended to give Canadians access to federal files.
