Federal Crown stays charges against 36 in Quebec anti-Mafia bust
A federal prosecutor says her office conducted an exhaustive review of the charges in the RCMP-led Project Clemenza and used its discretion to abandon the proceedings today. Sabrina Delli Fraine told reporters that numerous factors played a part in the decision, including a recent Supreme Court ruling that set strict time limits for cases to get to trial.
