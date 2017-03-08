Controversial - liberation therapy' treatment not effective in MS patients: Canadian study

A controversial therapy for multiple sclerosis in which narrowed veins from the brain and spinal cord are opened up to relieve symptoms may be ineffective, according to a new Canadian study . Researchers at the University of British Columbia and Vancouver Coastal Health say they've debunked the one-time medical procedure , citing lack of proof that the therapy actually achieves the dramatic health improvements it promises.

