Controversial - liberation therapy' t...

Controversial - liberation therapy' treatment not effective in MS patients: Canadian study

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CISN Country 103.9 FM

A controversial therapy for multiple sclerosis in which narrowed veins from the brain and spinal cord are opened up to relieve symptoms may be ineffective, according to a new Canadian study . Researchers at the University of British Columbia and Vancouver Coastal Health say they've debunked the one-time medical procedure , citing lack of proof that the therapy actually achieves the dramatic health improvements it promises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 17 min chugs are still pos 9
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 3 hr Advents 4
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... 9 hr Faith Hope and Ch... 3
News Trudeau confronted about electoral reform on In... 14 hr DJT 2
News Male worker dead after partial collapse at hous... 15 hr Barb 1
News Study says no firm estimate on costs to raise a... Wed PILASTER - TAX th... 1
News Federal government to table budget on March 22 ... Wed where will it end 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC