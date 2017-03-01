Clean-up underway after 1,000 litres of bio diesel spills at B.C. fish farm
The leader of a First Nation off the north coast of Vancouver Island says he's worried about the impact a fuel spill at a nearby fish farm will have on his community's food source. Bob Chamberlin, elected chief councillor Kwikwasat'inuxw Haxwa'mis First Nation, said the area is critical for clam digging, which is a major food source to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|3 hr
|chugs are still pos
|6
|Spencer: Hey, watch what you say about freedom ...
|4 hr
|limited time 2 talk
|1
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|4 hr
|Scare Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|6 hr
|The Brampton Blimp
|9
|Last Nazi Trial: Canada has been haven for Nazi...
|9 hr
|next problem
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|9 hr
|Tony from Brampton
|1
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC