Cities, province change opening hours to minimize traffic snarl Monday

The damage to traffic lights in the metro area was so great during this weekend's high winds that the provincial government, the City of St. John's and the City of Mount Pearl have come up with a plan to stagger opening hours to avoid traffic snarls during rush hour. Dozens of intersections are not functioning after the weekend's high winds busted up a lot of infrastructure around the capital city.

Chicago, IL

