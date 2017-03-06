Christopher Plummer reflects on roots ahead of Canadian Screen Awards
Christopher Plummer, a cast member in the classic film "The Sound of Music," arrives for a 50th anniversary screening of the film at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday, March 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. Of all the revered roles Christopher Plummer has played over the years - Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|2 hr
|Faith
|2
|Canadian tourists hit hard by Zika last year
|2 hr
|next
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|9 hr
|Hannibal Lector
|13
|Superior Glove expands operations to Springdale...
|12 hr
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|12 hr
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
|13 hr
|where will u park
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mon
|kopl
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC