Canadian sisters missing for decades, found alive in U.S.
Anna Hakze, 67, and her sister Kym Hakze, 53, are now living in the U.S., more than 20 years after they were last seen by their mother in Lethbridge. Police say the sisters did not know they were the subjects of a decades-old cold case in Lethbridge.
