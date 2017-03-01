Canadian sisters missing for decades,...

Canadian sisters missing for decades, found alive in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Anna Hakze, 67, and her sister Kym Hakze, 53, are now living in the U.S., more than 20 years after they were last seen by their mother in Lethbridge. Police say the sisters did not know they were the subjects of a decades-old cold case in Lethbridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 55 min Zap 44
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 2 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 7 hr spytheweb 5
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... 16 hr Sam 2
News Street Smarts: a piece of Milton's rich history... 20 hr what about Council 1
News Historic Ogdensburg synagogue being offered for... Thu Tory 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... Thu Tory 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC