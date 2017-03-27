Canadian ship involved in massive cocaine bust in international waters
A Royal Canadian Navy vessel was involved in an international anti-drug trafficking mission that led to the seizure of more than 14 tonnes of cocaine in international waters along the coasts of Central and South America. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that the drugs were seized in 17 different raids over a period of 26 days.
