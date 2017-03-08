Canadian Screen Award nominations highlight 'movement' of upstart filmmakers
Among the nominees for this year's Canadian Screen Awards are some upstart filmmakers who are making waves in this country and beyond. Of the 10 films up for best picture on Sunday, several are directed by up-and-comers, including Kevan Funk for "Hello Destroyer," Chloe Leriche for "Before the Streets," Matt Johnson for "Operation Avalanche," and Johnny Ma for "Old Stone," which won best Canadian first feature at the Toronto International Film Festival.
