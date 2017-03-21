Canadian researchers successfully rai...

Canadian researchers successfully raise wasps that kill the emerald ash borer

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

A group of Canadian researchers say they have, for the first time, successfully raised wasps that will be used this summer as a weapon against an insect that is ravaging forests. Natural Resources Canada decided to rear their own wasps, named Tetrastichus planipennisi, in order to increase their number in an escalating battle with the destructive emerald ash borer beetle that has killed millions of ash trees in Canada and the U.S. Since 2013, the federal organization had been importing the wasps from their counterparts at the United States Forest Service in Brighton, Mich., and releasing them in 12 areas in Ontario and Quebec, said Krista Ryall, the lead researcher on the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... 7 hr Jason Kenney Lives 3
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... 9 hr Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) 9 hr Prez of the Rez S... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Mon I am the dumb far... 4
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mon Pierre Berton was... 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon infinityliving 15
News Fire shuts down Clinton intersection Mon was a Radar Town 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC