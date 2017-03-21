Canadian researchers successfully raise wasps that kill the emerald ash borer

A group of Canadian researchers say they have, for the first time, successfully raised wasps that will be used this summer as a weapon against an insect that is ravaging forests. Natural Resources Canada decided to rear their own wasps, named Tetrastichus planipennisi, in order to increase their number in an escalating battle with the destructive emerald ash borer beetle that has killed millions of ash trees in Canada and the U.S. Since 2013, the federal organization had been importing the wasps from their counterparts at the United States Forest Service in Brighton, Mich., and releasing them in 12 areas in Ontario and Quebec, said Krista Ryall, the lead researcher on the project.

