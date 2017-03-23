Canadian province Saskatchewan review...

Canadian province Saskatchewan reviews pipeline rules after Husky spill

The western Canadian province of Saskatchewan will review regulations and engineering standards for pipelines around bodies of water following a Husky Energy Inc oil spill last year into a major river. Husky's July 2016 spill into the North Saskatchewan River forced the cities of Prince Albert and North Battleford to temporarily find alternative sources of drinking water.

