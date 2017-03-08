Canadian mayors concerned about potential cuts to Great Lakes...
A number of Canadian mayors are sounding alarm bells over proposed budget cuts in the United States that would gut programs designed to help protect the Great Lakes. Budget proposals drafted by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump include slashing funding for the Environmental Protection Agency by 25 per cent.
