Canadian citizen denied entry to Unit...

Canadian citizen denied entry to United States told she needed visa to get in

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A Montrealer who is a Canadian citizen by birth says she was barred from entering the United States and told to get a valid visa if she ever wants to cross the border. Manpreet Kooner said she was turned away at a crossing along the Quebec-Vermont border on Sunday after a six-hour wait where she was fingerprinted, photographed and questioned before being refused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 9 hr kopl 13
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... 10 hr Ryan 2
News Clean-up underway after 1,000 litres of bio die... 13 hr Haz 1
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 16 hr Serenity 7
News Spencer: Hey, watch what you say about freedom ... 21 hr limited time 2 talk 1
News Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ... 21 hr Scare Canada 1
News Last Nazi Trial: Canada has been haven for Nazi... Mon next problem 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC