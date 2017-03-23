Canada's northernmost community seeks PM's help to weather climate change
Unusually high waves hit Grise Fiord, Nunavut, last summer, damaging the community's shoreline, part of a road and the community freezer. The mayor of Canada's northernmost community is looking to top officials for help adapting the hamlet to climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|12 hr
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|Fri
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|Thu
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Thu
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Thu
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar 21
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC