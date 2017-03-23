Canada's northernmost community seeks...

Canada's northernmost community seeks PM's help to weather climate change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Unusually high waves hit Grise Fiord, Nunavut, last summer, damaging the community's shoreline, part of a road and the community freezer. The mayor of Canada's northernmost community is looking to top officials for help adapting the hamlet to climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... 12 hr Warkentin Willie 2
News Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa... Fri Gordon Sinclair 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... Thu salute a captain 3
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Thu Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Thu keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC