Canada's last Tribal class destroyer taking final tour around Halifax harbour
Ottawa announced over two years ago that HMCS Athabaskan would be retired along with three other Royal Canadian Navy ships. Veterans who served aboard Athabaskan will be aboard the vessel as it completes its last circuit of the port where it was based.
