Canada's last Cold War destroyer retires after one last sail
HMCS Athabaskan returns to Halifax on October 30, 2014. Canada's last destroyer is going on a final tour of Halifax harbour today after 44 years of service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|55 min
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|10
|As would-be NDP leaders prepare for debate, Car...
|3 hr
|Paris
|3
|Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig...
|6 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Hate crime continues to drop in Halton: police ...
|9 hr
|Does it matter
|1
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|20 hr
|Phil McCracken
|19
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|20 hr
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC