Canada's last Cold War destroyer reti...

Canada's last Cold War destroyer retires after one last sail

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

HMCS Athabaskan returns to Halifax on October 30, 2014. Canada's last destroyer is going on a final tour of Halifax harbour today after 44 years of service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) 55 min Geo k Weissler 2
News 'Love for all, hatred for none,' says local mosque 1 hr Faith Michigan 10
News As would-be NDP leaders prepare for debate, Car... 3 hr Paris 3
News Regional Viewpoint -- Migrant dreams can be nig... 6 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Hate crime continues to drop in Halton: police ... 9 hr Does it matter 1
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 20 hr Phil McCracken 19
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... 20 hr layoffs at Spicers 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC