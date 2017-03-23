Canada's earliest recorded avalanche happened in Labrador, geology professor says
David Liverman, an adjunct professor at MUN, says avalanches occur in areas of steep slopes with heavy snowfall. Though avalanches might not immediately come to mind when thinking of Labrador, that part of the province happens to be home to the earliest recorded avalanche in Canada - and perhaps North America.
