Canada's 150th birthday makes Parliam...

Canada's 150th birthday makes Parliament Hill a terror target in wake of Westminster attack

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: National Post

Parliaments and other seats of government are also - as Ottawans know all too well - attractive targets for terrorists intent on a twisted symbolism of their own. Last week, Khalid Masood drove a car over the Westminster Bridge in London, striking numerous people, then tried to enter the Palace of Westminster with a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The new underground railroad 6 hr Sunny Days in Canada 8
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) 15 hr developers rule here 48
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Sat Warkentin Willie 2
News Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa... Mar 24 Gordon Sinclair 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... Mar 23 salute a captain 3
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC