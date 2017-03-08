Canada, U.S. seeking answers on migra...

Canada, U.S. seeking answers on migrants, Goodale says after meeting...

Canada and the United States have resolved to gather the "hard facts" about a recent influx of would-be refugees into Canada, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Friday after a meeting with his American counterpart. "The critical thing is to make sure that we have a complete and detailed picture on both sides of the border about what exactly is happening here," Goodale said.

Chicago, IL

