Canada minister addresses influx of asylum-seekers from US
EMERSON, Manitoba - Canada's federal public safety minister is insisting resources are in place and laws are being enforced when it comes to the influx of asylum-seekers from the United States. Ralph Goodale on Saturday visited Emerson, Manitoba, a small border town that has seen some 200 illicit crossings so far this year.
