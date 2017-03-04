Canada minister addresses influx of a...

Canada minister addresses influx of asylum-seekers from US

EMERSON, Manitoba - Canada's federal public safety minister is insisting resources are in place and laws are being enforced when it comes to the influx of asylum-seekers from the United States. Ralph Goodale on Saturday visited Emerson, Manitoba, a small border town that has seen some 200 illicit crossings so far this year.

Chicago, IL

