Canada 150: Milton Wong was one of B....

Canada 150: Milton Wong was one of B.C.'s greatest benefactors

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Milton Wong stands near the Woodwards complex in Vancouver. He was a major benefactor for the SFU move of its School for Contemporary Arts to the Woodward's complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017 10 hr where Joan these ... 1
News Work to begin on new Upper Canada subdivision (Jan '13) 10 hr sex-abuse-claims 11
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 13 hr Zap 44
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 14 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 20 hr spytheweb 5
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... Thu Sam 2
News Street Smarts: a piece of Milton's rich history... Thu what about Council 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC