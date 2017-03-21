Canada 150: Legendary hero to the Tsi...

Canada 150: Legendary hero to the Tsilhqot'in, Klatsassin hanged for murder

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A rendering of Klatsassin from the the book, "Klatsassan and Other Reminiscences of Missionary Life in British Columbia" by R.C. Lundin Brown, although its authenticity cannot be verified. To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... 5 hr Jason Kenney Lives 3
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... 7 hr Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) 7 hr Prez of the Rez S... 3
News Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C... 22 hr I am the dumb far... 4
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mon Pierre Berton was... 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon infinityliving 15
News Fire shuts down Clinton intersection Mon was a Radar Town 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC