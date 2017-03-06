Canada 150: Captain Vancouver forever...

Canada 150: Captain Vancouver forever changed future of west coast

A statue of Captain George Vancouver stands in front of City Hall and commemorates June 12, 1792, the day he sailed into Burrard Inlet and landed near Port Moody. To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians.

