Bright lights, light-fingered aliens: all part of annual report on UFO sightings
Bright lights, airplane near-misses and light-fingered aliens with a penchant for cool shades are all part of the annual report on UFO sightings in Canada. The 2016 Canadian UFO Survey produced by Winnipeg-based Ufology Research was released this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|10 hr
|Ted
|1
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|Thu
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ...
|Thu
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Thu
|farmer Joe
|45
|Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton
|Thu
|motherisk too
|1
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Thu
|Peel
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC