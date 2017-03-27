BC Views: Politicians can't direct in...

BC Views: Politicians can't direct innovation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Langley Times

The core of the new federal budget is an "Innovation and Skills Plan" to encourage business investment and jobs in Canada. This is the second budget of the Justin Trudeau government, which means the second year of borrowing and spending billions for "infrastructure" with little to show for it so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... 3 hr The Liberty Belle... 1
News Emergency services respond to empty kayak found... 4 hr did same happen here 1
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 12 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News The new underground railroad Sun Sunny Days in Canada 8
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) Mar 26 developers rule here 48
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
News Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa... Mar 24 Gordon Sinclair 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC