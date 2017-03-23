Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured at Saturday memorial
The Ojibway elder and professor emeritus at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., spoke at a memorial service on Saturday for Wagamese, who died in Kamloops, B.C., on March 9. She told the crowd gathered at Thompson Rivers University that while reading his book "Indian Horse," she recognized "the power of gift because his voice, his words, delved into the soul of my being." "Indian Horse" is a story about a boy abused in the residential school system who finds his release in a love of hockey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The new underground railroad
|9 hr
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|18 hr
|developers rule here
|48
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Sat
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa...
|Mar 24
|Gordon Sinclair
|1
|Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm...
|Mar 23
|salute a captain
|3
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC