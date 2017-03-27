Arrest made in Summerside armed robbery investigation
Police have made an arrest in connection with Saturday night's armed robbery at the Subway restaurant on Water Street in Summerside, P.E.I. The arrest was made about 9 a.m. Thursday. A 36-year-old man was taken into custody.
