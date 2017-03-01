Anti-Islamophobia motion provokes protests, counter-protests across Canada

There were tense moments in Montreal and Toronto Saturday between supporters and opponents of M-103 , a non-biding Parliamentary motion that calls for the Canadian government to "condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination." In Montreal, a heavy police presence outside city hall kept the two sides apart as a demonstration by critics of the motion was met by an equally large counter-protest.

