Advocates say Ottawa, provinces not d...

Advocates say Ottawa, provinces not doing enough to help injured veterans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Veterans advocates in Nova Scotia are blasting the federal government for its inaction on a promise to re-introduce life-long pensions for those injured in uniform, and say the provinces aren't doing enough to fight for needed health care resources. During a news conference Friday at the provincial legislature, disabled veteran David MacLeod called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep a 2015 promise to restore life-long pensions that were replaced by a lump-sum payment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... 4 hr Warkentin Willie 2
News Betty Kennedy, one of Milton's first Walk of Fa... Fri Gordon Sinclair 1
News Ogdensburg plans early for $10 million developm... Thu salute a captain 3
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Thu Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Thu keep peeps in fea... 1
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar 21 St Pauls Aereola 5
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC