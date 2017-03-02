A young man smokes a marijuana joint ...

A young man smokes a marijuana joint during a rally in downtown...

A young man smokes a marijuana joint during a rally in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 20, 2011. A federal task force on legalized recreational marijuana is recommending storefront and mail-order sales to Canadians 18 years and older, with personal growing limits of four plants per person.

